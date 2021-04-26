Tanzania: Simba Kick Yanga Out of Helm

DEFENDING champions Simba have leapfrogged their traditional rivals Young Africans to reclaim helm after sweaty 1-0 win over Gwambina in Misungwi yesterday Simba have claimed the Premier League's helm after raking in 58 points, forcing Yanga, who play today against Azam to the second with 57 points.

Simba have as well successfully completed their 9 points mission in the Lake Zone.

They targeted to win all three matches in the zone and they have done it perfectly. After missing a clear chance in the 27th minute, Simba opened their goal account in the 28th minute through Mohamed Hussein's 40m bullet-like shot.

It will remain one of the best goals of the season. A minute earlier John Bocco's close range went straight into waiting hands of Gwambina FC custodian, Mohamed Makaka.

Simba went on increasing pressure on Gwambina goal but they failed to add one until the end of the first half. On resumption, both sides came back with vigour as Simba aimed to add the second while Gwambina seeking an equaliser.

Simba were close to double the lead in the 73rd minute, but Clatous Chama's tricky shot just outside the box went a few inches off target.

Three minutes later Simba's once seen a clean goal headed home by Chris Mugalu, was disallowed. The game commentators claimed the ball had crossed outside the pitch before reaching the scorer.

Simba's Chama again failed to score his team's second goal in the 89th minute after hesitating to shoot just close to the goal before goalie Makaka came in timely and put the ball to safety.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Simba's assistant coach Selemani Matola said he was delighted to claim the Premier League's pilot seat and commended his player and the scorer of the goal Mohamed Hussein for commitment and good service.

Simba who have played 24 matches have two games in hand and if they win both of them they will be seven points superior to their traditional rivals, Yanga.

Yanga who play hard-to- beat Azam tonight, have already played 26 games and with Simba firm on the pilot seat, with the present 'terror squad', it will be very hard to remove them from the spot.

Azam who play their 28th match tonight are still thirdplaced with 51 points and if they win today they will carve 54 points that won't change their position. For Simba their nine-point Lake Zone mission has been accomplished as they have hauled all of them.

They began by beating Mwadui at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga and went on to beat Kagera Sugar at tricky Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba before the yesterday's 1-0 win over Gwambina.

Today, the league enters its 28th round with three matches on stage; whereby Ihefu host Coastal Union at Highlands Estate Stadium in Mbarali, Tanzania Prisons welcome Ruvu Shooting at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

The last match today will be 'pick of the week' clash between Young Africans versus Azam at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam from 8:15 pm.