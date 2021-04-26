Tanzania: Lack of 'Online' Registration Technology Delays IDs Exercise in Kagera Region

LACK of knowledge on how to register using the 'Online' technology to get Identity Cards (IDs), has been cited as a major problem facing most of the petty traders in Kagera Region.

In a cross-interview conducted by this newspaper, the petty traders popularly known as "Wamachinga", appealed to the Municipal and District Council authorities to conduct a sensitisation seminar and educate them how to register themselves using 'Online' technology.

Edmund Tibabimare (24), a petty trader at the Bukoba Central Market commended the late President John Magufuli for initiating efforts to issue the petty traders with IDs by paying a mere 20,000/- annual fee.

"We commend the late President John Magufuli for his efforts to ensure the petty traders conduct business in conducive environment.

However, most of us (petty traders) were ignorant on how to register using Online technology. Authorities should assist by educating us how to use the technology," he said.

Sauda Kokuberwa (23), on the other hand, said a big number of petty traders do not possess mobile phones with internet services. Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC) Brig Gen Marco Gaguti on Tuesday issued about 62,000 IDs to District Executive Directors (DEDs), from the eight Councils with directives to ensure that the IDs are issued to petty traders in their respective areas.

Giving a report, Trade Development Officer at the Regional Secretariat, Isaya Tendega, said out of the 62,000 IDs issued by the government, only 1,733 IDs had already been paid for (equivalent of 2.7 per cent) while 1,016 IDs had already been printed (about 1.6 per cent) while a total of 34,660,000/- revenue was collected from the sales.

Kyerwa Council was issued with 5,400 IDs but so far no IDs had been paid for or printed. Muleba Council was issued with 10,000 IDs while 1,424 IDs had been paid for and 822 IDs printed.

Ngara Council was issued with 7,600 IDs while only 23 IDs had been paid for and no IDs had been printed so far. Bukoba DC and Bukoba MC were issued with 14,,500 IDs while 139 IDs had been paid for and 102 IDs printed.

Missenyi was issued with 7,000 IDs while ten IDs had been paid for and only one ID had been printed. Karagwe Council was issued with 9,300 IDs while only nine IDs had been paid for and eight IDs had been printed so far.

Biharamulo Council was issued with 8,200 IDs while 128 IDs had been paid for and 83 IDs had already been