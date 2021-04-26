Tanzania: Tcra Ordered to Engage On Massive Awareness Strategy

MINISTER for Communications, Information and Technology, Dr Faustine Ndugulile has directed the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to embark on a massive awareness strategy to the public on the proper use of their gadgets to avert uncalled for complaints over the data bundles among others.

Moreover, he said, they should team up with TCRACC to educate the public on the need to be guided by the existing policy, regulations, procedures and social network best practices.

Dr Ndugulile gave the directive recently during a quarterly review of performance of institutions and departments under his ministry on collection and expenditures as well as communication access to all strategy.

The minister said public needs to be educated on the positive use of social networks for their improved socio- economic advancement.

Dr Ndugulile said proper use of social media could result to positive social and economic changes.

He added the government was strengthening the online systems for the public to lodge their complaints and be able to follow how their complaints are being processed and attended to.