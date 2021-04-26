Tanzania: Tplb - No Scrap When Vpl Hits 33rd Round

THE Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) said when the Premier League enters its 33rd round, every team will have equal number of matches in order to complete the season timely.

Today, the league enters its 28th round with three matches on stage; whereby Ihefu host Coastal Union at Highlands Estate Stadium in Mbarali, Tanzania Prisons welcome Ruvu Shooting at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

The last match today will be 'pick of the week' clash between Young Africans versus Azam at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam from 8:15 pm.

However, people have been asking about the available gap of played matches whereby some teams will be playing their 28th match of the season while others have played 26 and 24 encounters.

Clearing the controverse recently was the board's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Almas Kasongo who cemented that in the 33rd round, all teams in the marathon will have equal number of played games.

"We expect to finish games in hand that some teams have before the 33rd round in order to end the season on the same pace and this will amicably be fulfilled.

"The last two games in hand which are yet to be scheduled are between KMC and Simba and Namungo versus Simba.

Thereafter, all teams on the table will have the same number of played encounters," he said. Again, Kasongo pointed out that in the fixture, they have taken into consideration about Simba's parade in the CAF Champions League (CAF CL) hence everything is within TPLB control.

"We have assumed that Simba will reach the final of the CAF Champions League as such, all considerations were put in place when the fixture was being made," said him.