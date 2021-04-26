Egypt: Sisi Stresses Egypt's Readiness to Help Libya

23 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted that Egypt is ready to help its western neighbor Libya to protect its strategic borders.

During a meeting with a number of senior army commanders following Friday prayers, President Sisi said that Egypt has the experience and capabilities to assist the Libyan administration in this regard.

He added that Egypt could export from 1,000 to 2,000 MW of electricity to the North African country.

Separately, the president lauded the great efforts exerted by army and police personnel over the past period to strengthen stability in the country and counter terrorism.

Regarding the national project to develop the Egyptian countryside, President Sisi said that the project aims to upgrade all components of infrastructure, including water, electricity, natural gas, sanitation, canal lining, road paving, and other services.

