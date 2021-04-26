Egypt: Health Ministry Denies Reports About Coronavirus Situation in Sohag

The Health Ministry has denied social media reports that the situation of the coronavirus outbreak has deteriorated in the Upper Egypt governorate of Sohag.

The ministry's spokesperson, Khaled Megahed, pointed out in statements Friday that 17 hospitals in the governorate are prepared to receive coronavirus patients, with a capacity of 1,551 inpatient and ICU beds.

"The hospitals are equipped with 53 ventilators," he said, adding that the number of the coronavirus cases at the governorate's hospitals stands at 414.

He announced that 950 inpatient beds, 70 intensive care beds and 18 ventilators are vacant and ready to receive patients.

Egypt has so far reported a total of 219,774 coronavirus cases, which resulted in 12,914 deaths.