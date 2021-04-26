South Africa: Law Enforcement and DUI - How to Curb South Africa's Road Crash Epidemic

analysis

The severity of the punishment, if caught, is not a deterrent to committing crime. If consumers of alcohol can be fairly certain that if they get behind the steering wheel of a vehicle that they will be stopped and tested, they will be less likely to do so and make alternative arrangements or postpone their travel.

The ban on the sale of alcohol during the lockdown remains contested terrain with private sector groups attempting to craft a favourable narrative, if not a self-exonerating one. While the alcohol traders and the alcohol harm-reduction groups may have strongly opposing viewpoints and methods, both camps are in agreement that there needs to be effective enforcement of whatever laws there may be to regulate alcohol.

If, for example, there is to be a new minimum blood-alcohol content level applicable to driving from the current 0.05g/100ml of blood to something less, or even zero, then it still needs to be enforced, since changing it in law will be meaningless if it is not enforced.

The second issue regarding law enforcement in general is that the severity of the punishment if caught is not a deterrent to committing crime, but rather the certainty of being caught ....