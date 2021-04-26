South Africa: Huge Blow to Proteas As Cricket SA Drops the Ball

24 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

The minister of sport has stripped the cricket team of their national team status.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The Proteas are no longer recognised as SA's national cricket team. And as a consequence, Cricket South Africa (CSA) will be in breach of broadcast and sponsorship deals that will cost it hundreds of millions in revenue. The men's team will also miss the T20 World Cup in India this year.

In a dramatic move on Friday, 23 April, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa invoked clause 13 of the National Sport and Recreation Act. The CSA is no longer recognised as the sport's mother body. It means all SA's national teams have no global standing.

The battle to transform the CSA's governance structures descended into open warfare after some recalcitrant individuals on the Members' Council continued to act in bad faith. They forced Mthethwa's hand after months of prevaricating over needed governance reforms.

Pulling the pin

In a five-page letter Mthethwa laid out his reasons and motivations, detailing the exhaustive process to cajole the CSA to reform its poor governance. Mthethwa then launched his hand grenade.

"I have decided to invoke my powers under the Act and I...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.