South Africa: Huge Blow to Proteas As Cricket SA Drops the Ball

The minister of sport has stripped the cricket team of their national team status.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The Proteas are no longer recognised as SA's national cricket team. And as a consequence, Cricket South Africa (CSA) will be in breach of broadcast and sponsorship deals that will cost it hundreds of millions in revenue. The men's team will also miss the T20 World Cup in India this year.

In a dramatic move on Friday, 23 April, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa invoked clause 13 of the National Sport and Recreation Act. The CSA is no longer recognised as the sport's mother body. It means all SA's national teams have no global standing.

The battle to transform the CSA's governance structures descended into open warfare after some recalcitrant individuals on the Members' Council continued to act in bad faith. They forced Mthethwa's hand after months of prevaricating over needed governance reforms.

Pulling the pin

In a five-page letter Mthethwa laid out his reasons and motivations, detailing the exhaustive process to cajole the CSA to reform its poor governance. Mthethwa then launched his hand grenade.

"I have decided to invoke my powers under the Act and I...