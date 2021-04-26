South Africa: Mthethwa's Decision On CSA a Devastating Blow to South African Cricket

24 April 2021
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Tsepo Mhlongo

The DA has taken note of the decision by Minister Nathi Mthethwa to invoke his powers in terms of Section 13(5) of the Sports Act to officially strip Cricket South Africa (CSA) if its national recognition.

This decision will be devastating for South African cricket as the future of the game in our country now hangs in the balance.

This move by Mthethwa follows the CSA Members' Council voting against amending the Memorandum of Incorporation intending to introduce a more independent governance structure that would have strengthened CSA's governance.

We have also taken note of the Minister's reported letter in which he supposedly lays the blame for this crisis at the door of the Members' Council and SASCOC.

While Members' Council and SASCOC did indeed play a role in the instability, the Minister and his political meddling in the affairs of CSA also contributed to the tug-of-war.

The DA calls on the Minister to appear before the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture as a matter of urgency to account for his decision to involve Section 13 and to pave the way forward on South Africa's future in international cricket.

Local Government Elections are coming up in 2021! Visit check.da.org.za to check your voter registration status.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.