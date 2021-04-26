South Africa: Mthethwa's Decision On CSA a Devastating Blow to South African Cricket

press release

The DA has taken note of the decision by Minister Nathi Mthethwa to invoke his powers in terms of Section 13(5) of the Sports Act to officially strip Cricket South Africa (CSA) if its national recognition.

This decision will be devastating for South African cricket as the future of the game in our country now hangs in the balance.

This move by Mthethwa follows the CSA Members' Council voting against amending the Memorandum of Incorporation intending to introduce a more independent governance structure that would have strengthened CSA's governance.

We have also taken note of the Minister's reported letter in which he supposedly lays the blame for this crisis at the door of the Members' Council and SASCOC.

While Members' Council and SASCOC did indeed play a role in the instability, the Minister and his political meddling in the affairs of CSA also contributed to the tug-of-war.

The DA calls on the Minister to appear before the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture as a matter of urgency to account for his decision to involve Section 13 and to pave the way forward on South Africa's future in international cricket.

Local Government Elections are coming up in 2021! Visit check.da.org.za to check your voter registration status.