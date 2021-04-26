Egypt: NMEC Receives Foreign Officials

The National Museum for Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) received Friday 23/04/2021 a galaxy of foreign officials, topped by President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Reno-Basso, US Ambassador to Egypt Jonathan Cohen, and UK Ambassador to Egypt Geoffrey Adams.

In a statement, NMEC Executive Director Ahmed Ghoneim said these visits aim to introduce the museum's potentials, noting the foreign officials lauded the display scenario.

They pointed out NMEC sends a message of a new phase of civil and cultural awareness as one of Egypt's mega projects, which changes its tourist map, Ghoneim added.