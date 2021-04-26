Egypt: Lawmaker - Return of Russian Flights to Egypt Capped 'State Sustained Efforts'

24 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The resumption of Russian flights to Egypt capped sustained efforts exerted by the state over the past period to restore the trust of the Russian tourists, the head of parliament's tourism committee Nora Ali said Friday 23/04/2021.

The Russian side's trust in the precautionary measures in place in Egypt came after Russian inspection delegations, which visited the country over the past years, lauded the security standards at the Egyptian airports, Nora Ali said in a statement.

All tourist facilities and hotels in the Red Sea resorts of Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada are prepared to receive the Russian tourists in the upcoming period, she added.

Earlier in the day, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a phone call to fully resume flights between the two countries.

