South Africa: What to Pack When You're Unexpectedly Caught Between a Rock and a Wet Place

24 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Haji Mohamed Dawjee

Over the years I have given natural disasters a lot of thought to try to figure out which one I fear most. Luckily, we don't live in the US where these things happen way too often.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

No flooding in the bayous and swimming to safety in alligator-infested waters. No tornadoes throwing around cows from the fields in Kansas and no sprinting from the lava that's hot on your heels from a volcanic eruption in Hawaii. So I feel fairly safe from these.

I don't know a lot about tsunamis except that they're caused by shifting of tectonic plates at the bottom of the ocean (I think). Nothing shook me to my core more than the tsunami in Thailand. THE tsunami.

I mean, what do you do in a situation like that? You can't drive away, you can't bop along doing the doggy. And you definitely cannot outrun it.

The only relatively reasonable-yet-irrational option I can think of is to climb and climb high. But who knows where? You'd have to find a building that's tall enough, secure enough and tough enough to withstand the tirade of the tide while the top...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

