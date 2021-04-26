South Africa: Hlophe's Presence At Interviews for the Bench He Presides Over Evokes the Sound of Silence

25 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The circumstances surrounding Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's insistence on attending the interviews regardless of a finding by a judicial tribunal that he should be impeached for gross misconduct formed a backdrop to the proceedings.

While Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe literally loomed over the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews on Friday 23 April for two vacant positions in his troubled division, he made no real contribution apart from disclosing his longstanding friendships with three of the six candidates.

The circumstances surrounding Hlophe's insistence on attending the interviews regardless of a finding by a Judicial Conduct Tribunal that he should be impeached for gross misconduct formed a backdrop to the day's proceedings. Hlophe has disagreed with the findings.

At the conclusion of the day, the JSC recommended advocate Nobahle Mangcu-Lockwood and attorney Matthew Francis as new judges in the division.

Perhaps Hlophe's presence at the interviews in such controversial circumstances helped to reveal the weaknesses in the candidates whom he claimed as "friends" and who were asked to respond to the desirability of having a judge with a cloud over his head leading the division.

It was a question the Democratic Alliance's JSC...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

