Angola, Namibia Signs Prison and Correctional Memorandum

Lubango — Angola and Namibia signed a memorandum of understanding on prison services in the country and the correctional services in Namibia on Friday.

The signing ceremony took place in Lubango (Huíla), during the Bilateral Meeting on Public Security between the Ministries of Interior of Angola and Internal Affairs, Immigration, Protection and Security of Namibia.

The four-day forum obeyed three distinct moments: the session of experts of defence and security from Angola and Namibia, the meeting of the governors from the border provinces of both countries, and the meeting of Ministries.

Speaking to ANGOP, the general director of prison services in Angola, commissioner Bernardo Pereira do Amaral Gourgel, said that the agreement is part of cooperation between both services.

He added that the deal will focus on technical and professional training, recreational and sporting activities, exchange of experiences, scientific exchange in correctional and penitentiary areas.

The signing ceremony took place in Lubango (Huíla), during the Bilateral Meeting on Public Security between the Ministries of Interior of Angola and Internal Affairs, Immigration, Protection and Security of Namibia.

The four-day forum obeyed three distinct moments: the session of experts of defence and security from Angola and Namibia, the meeting of the governors from the border provinces of both countries, and the meeting of Ministries.

Speaking to ANGOP, the general director of prison services in Angola, commissioner Bernardo Pereira do Amaral Gourgel, said that the agreement is part of cooperation between both services.

He added that the deal will focus on technical and professional training, recreational and sporting activities, exchange of experiences, scientific exchange in correctional and penitentiary areas.