Angola: Namibia Calls for Speedup in Conclusion of Cooperation Protocol With Angola

Lubango — The minister of Internal Affairs, Immigration, Protection and Security of Namibia urged the experts from his country and Angola to accelerate the conclusion of legal instruments of the protocol on cooperation between the police from both states, signed in 2018.

Frans Kapofi, who co-chaired 21st Bilateral Public Security Meeting between the Ministry of Interior of Angola and Namibia's Home Affairs, Immigration, Protection and Security, made the call at the closing ceremony of the event held in Lubango, Huíla province on Friday.

The three-day meeting addressed issues related to the development of the two countries.

They include the areas of order, defence and security, cross-border and migration violations, as well as the re-opening of the common border, due to Covid-19

Kapofi warned of the need to review the visa waiver agreements for holders of diplomatic, official, service and ordinary passports.

At the meeting, the parties agreed to have the responsibility to strengthen their forces, with a view to promoting the close cooperation in the areas identified as fundamental, particularly related to the common border.

He also defended the need to boost coordination and information sharing between the two Ministries of the Interior and their law enforcement agencies, in order to ensure the full implementation of the signed agreements.

In his view, Angola and Namibia have already reached a point of "no return" and the determination to revive their cooperation.

