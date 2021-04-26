South Africa: Food for Thought - the Freedom Charter and Freedom From Hunger

Jane Battersby and Scott Drimie, researchers on the Nourished Child project focusing on how interconnecting systems shape the diets of young children and women, look at the Freedom Charter as it relates to the right to food.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

This year we celebrate 27 years of freedom, and yet for many South Africans the quality of that freedom remains paper-thin. The last year has highlighted just how limited our freedom from hunger is. The ongoing National Income Dynamics Study - Coronavirus Rapid Mobile (NIDS-CRAM) surveys have demonstrated persistently high levels of food insecurity since the start of lockdown, but our research over the last decade has demonstrated that we had significant food insecurity across the nation and within our cities long before Covid-19. A quarter of our children suffer from stunting and will fail to meet their developmental potential.

So, this Freedom Month, we look back at the Freedom Charter and what it has to say about hunger and the right to food.