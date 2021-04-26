Tunisia: Virtual Mediterranean Conference On Marine Litter Next April 29-30

24 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A virtual Mediterranean conference on the implications of science and the socio-economic sector on marine litter will be held on April 29-30 at the initiative of the National Institute of Marine Sciences and Technologies (INSTM),

The conference entitled "Which Impact and Which Solutions ?' is expected to bring together more than 20 speakers from four Mediterranean countries (

Tunisia, Algeria, Italy and Lebanon), the INSTM said on Saturday.

The conference is organised as part of the COastal Management and MOnitoring Network for tackling marine litter in Mediterranean sea (COMMON) project.

oceanographer and COMMON Project Coordinator at the institute Sana Ben Ismail said the conference will help create conditions for concrete commitments.

NSTM Director General Hechmi Missaoui said there is need to rethink the use of plastics and find technical and regulatory solutions to make them less harmful for the environment.

