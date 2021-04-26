Tunisia: Closing Borders With Libya and France Is Not an Option for Time Being - Mahdi

24 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Minister Faouzi Mahdi said that the closing of the borders with Libya and France is not an option for the time being, despite information indicating the presence of the Brazilian strain in France and the South African strain in Libya.

Mahdi pointed out that the National Committee to Combat the Coronavirus will discuss the issue at its next meeting.

The Minister confirmed during a press conference held as the ministry took delivery of 2,000 portable ventilators as part of its cooperation with civil society organisations, that the genetic cutting process is on to detect new strains in Tunisia, stressing the need to respect preventive measures, which he said are not being applied as they should be.

The committee had previously indicated the need to present a negative PCR test and to self-quarantine for all travellers coming from abroad.

