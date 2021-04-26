South Africa: Dear Mogoeng Mogoeng CJ, This Is My Concourt Problem - Please Help, Thank You

opinion

'That Cyril man has conspired against me. It was he who, under cover of darkness and the deputy presidency, caused all that corruption at Eskom, Prasa, SAA and the spaza shop down at the corner of Commissioner and Sauer streets.'

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Since former president Jacob Zuma wrote a long letter to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng protesting his innocence of anything ever, DM168 has discovered several letters to the CJ.

To: Mogoeng Mogoeng CJ

From: Malusi Gigaba

Dear Chief Justice,

Just a heads-up about a matter that may come before you and your esteemed honourable colleagues of the court soon. My ex-wife said she was going to the Zondo Commission to testify about me and something to do with the Guptas and what-have-you. Then she said she would not be testifying. It's like our marriage - she's in, she's out...

Now if your esteemed honourable learned colleague Judge Raymond Zondo subpoenas my ex-wife, it will probably end up in your Constitutional Court, so I want to appeal to your honourable self.

If she testifies, you know what will come up. It will be that little dick video that is attributed to me, that...