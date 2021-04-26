South Africa: Our Schools' Bullying Scourge

The recent suicide of a schoolgirl in Limpopo has again highlighted the serious issue of learner-on-learner violence.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A month before young Lufuno Mavhunga tragically took her own life after being publicly bullied and shamed, allegedly by another learner at her school, Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo, another young boy in the Western Cape attempted to take his own life for the same reason.

The grade five learner from a small farm school in Paarl, Joostenberg Primary, had downed six tablets, intending to take the entire container of painkillers, when he was discovered by a family member on Saturday 14 March.

He was given milk to neutralise the minor overdose, the distraught mother said, speaking to DM168 over the telephone.

The parents, who can't be named to protect their children's identity, said the day after his suicide attempt, the boy stole R300 from his mother's room to give to the bully to leave him alone.

"Now that behaviour told me that there is grave trouble because the same child who was found drinking pills is now stealing money from home, something he has never done before," she said.

She immediately sent an...