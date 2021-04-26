Mozambique: The Low Road to Economic Ruin, As Illustrated By a Trip Through Mozambique

25 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Mills, Richard Harper and Mike Du Toit

Our five-day journey across Mozambique reminded us of how little progress has been made in that country, of the cost of war, the extent of the carelessness of its political leadership, and of the relative impotence of donors to enable development.

"You go to the police station," menaced Sergeant Silvestre, turning to point behind his back at a lime-green building, explaining that the crime was "not wearing a mask in the car". We were stopped in a queue of trucks and cars negotiating speedbumps, army, police, paramilitary, immigration agents and sellers of nuts, cooldrinks and much else at the bridge that spans the great Save River in Mozambique's Inhambane Province, just north of the popular tourist destination of Vilanculos.

We saw no tourists at all on the road to Malawi from Maputo, not even adventuresome overlanders and members of the 4×4 brigade. This may have (partly) been down to Covid-19, but their absence was hardly surprising given the levels of intimidation and friction from officialdom.

We had set off from Johannesburg two days earlier, a short (and, as it turned out, a fast and friction-free) 550km day's driving to Maputo. But the Lebombo/Ressano Garcia border post just 100km from Maputo...

