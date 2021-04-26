South Africa: Fake and Fraudulent - Cross-Border Bus Passengers Can Buy Forged Covid-19 Test Results

24 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Patrick Egwu

For as little as R300, people travelling across borders by bus can get their hands on a negative Covid-19 result without undergoing a physical test.

A Daily Maverick investigation can reveal that unscrupulous bus company agents operating out of Park Station in the Johannesburg CBD are selling fake Covid-19 test results to passengers travelling to neighbouring countries.

In a matter of minutes, Daily Maverick was able to secure two fake Covid-19 test results from two bus companies for a total of R700.

Each test bore the name and logo of a reputable private pathology laboratory, used technical medical jargon to describe the result and appeared to be legitimate.

Park Station is Johannesburg's central railway station and, according to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), is the second-biggest passenger railway station in Africa. It serves as a "hub for cross-border buses that link South Africa with the SADC region". Prasa says some 200,000 people move through the station every day.

Travellers arriving in South Africa are required to present a negative Covid-19 test certificate or result at a port of entry or face being turned...

