Egypt: Health Minister - April Saw Covid-19 Cases Spike

24 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The third wave of Covid-19 infections and fatalities are 10 percent and 7 percent higher, respectively, compared to the 1st and 2nd waves, Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed said.

During a news briefing on the coronavirus situation on Saturday 24/04/2021, Zayed noted that the current month had seen a spike in coronavirus infections amid Muslim and Christian festivals and events.

She added that 50 percent of hospitals have been dedicated for treating Covid-19 cases, with a 47 percent bed capacity.

Only 115 physicians, not 500 as rumored, have lost their lives to the virus while working at isolation hospitals over the past 16 months, Zayed told journalists during the news conference.

She deplored that only 50 percent of medical staff have registered to get the Covid-19 vaccine, criticizing those who are still reluctant to be vaccinated despite the World Health Organization's (WHO) appeals to eligible people to take any vaccines made available.

