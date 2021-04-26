Egypt: Minister - 8,600 Individuals Registered in 1-Million Entrepreneurs in First Week

Planning Minister Hala el Saeed said Saturday 24/04/2021 that up to 8,644 young peoples, males and females, have been registered in the initiative of one-million entrepreneurs in its first week.

Of the 8,644 participants, males represented 69% and females 31%, el Saeed said.

Planning Ministry had launched the initiative of one-million entrepreneurs with the aim of providing trainings to one million entrepreneurs by 2030, as part of Egypt's Vision 2030.

The initiative provides online courses, in both Arabic and English versions, on entrepreneurship.