Egypt Condemns Israel's Targeting of Palestinians in East Jerusalem

Egypt condemned on Saturday 24/04/2021 the hostile acts carried out by Israeli extremist Jews against Palestinians in the Old City in East Jerusalem, leaving scores of Palestinians wounded.

In a press release, Egypt voiced concerns over the escalation of violence and provocations committed against the Palestinians since the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

It also urged the Israeli authorities to bear their responsibility and halt their ongoing violations and provocations in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem.