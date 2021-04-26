Egypt: Senate Speaker Greets Sisi On Sinai Liberation Day

Speaker of the Senate counselor Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek sent a message of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the 39th anniversary of Sinai Liberation Day.

In his message, the speaker hailed the sacrifices of the Egyptian military to restore Sinai which was occupied by Israel in the 1967 war.

He praised the role of late president Anwar Sadat in restoring that important part of the country after political and diplomatic efforts as well as prolonged negotiations with the Israeli side.