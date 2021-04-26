Namibia: Saints, DTS Win Premier League Titles

26 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

SAINTS retained the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Men's Premier League title for the fourth year in a row after beating Windhoek Old Boys 6-3 in yesterday's final, but there was a change of the guard amongst the women, with DTS beating Saints 5-1 to win their first title in eight years.

In a fast-paced men's final, Saints got off to a quick start as Brynn Cleak scored within a minute, but Old Boys soon equalised when they won a penalty and Nico Jacobs scored from the spot.

Saints continued to attack and regained the lead from a short corner by Isaac Fallis, but Ernest Jacobs immediately pulled one back from another short corner to tie the score at 2-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Fagan Hansen once again put Saints in the lead when he intercepted the ball and scored with a fine shot to put them 3-2 ahead at the half time break.

Saints went 4-2 ahead early in the second half through a short corner goal by Dakota Hansen, but a great solo goal by Ernest Jacobs reduced Old Boys' deficit to 3-4.

Saints, however, finished stronger and two field goals by Fagan Hansen and Brynn Cleak completed a resounding 6-3 victory, as they once again retained their title.

In the women's final, Saints were also aiming for their fourth successive league title, but their dominance was broken as DTS completed a comprehensive victory.

Arina van Rensburg gave them the lead midway through the second quarter after a fine pass by Maggy Mengo, and they tightened their grip on the game to go 3-0 up after two short corner goals in quick succession by Caitlin Gillies.

Danja Meyer opened Saints' account with a field goal towards the end of the third quarter, but Arina van Rensburg scored her second with a field goal, while a short corner goal by Anthea Coetzee sealed a convincing victory for DTS.

In the men's playoff for third position, DTS beat the School of Excellence 6-2 after leading 1-0 at half time.

For DTS, David Britz scored a hat-trick for DTS and Percy Barthram, JP Britz and Kadhila Shigwedha one goal each, while Delron Handura scored both SoE's goals.

In the women's playoff for third position, Windhoek Old Boys beat Wanderers 5-2, after leading 2-0 at half time.

For Old Boys, Kaela Schimming scored a hat-trick, and Marcia van Zyl and Armin van Staden one goal each, while Maryke Short and Bernice Brink replied for Wanderers.

