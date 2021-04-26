South Africa: Shark Deterrent Device May Cut Attacks By 60%

There are a number of personal electronic deterrents already on the market, and they have become small enough to fit on to scuba tanks, surfboards or attached to bodies.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A device the size of a cellphone could stop one of humankind's most feared predators from taking a bite out of surfers, divers and swimmers.

The device is a personal electronic deterrent and new research, published by Australia's Royal Society Open Science journal, shows it is 60% successful in preventing shark attacks.

It works by emitting a strong electric field that interferes with the shark's electro-receptive system, which the predator uses to find prey. The shark only feels this electric field when it is up close and is about to bite.

"This is kind of like chilli sauce that disrupts the attempt to bite," explains Professor Corey Bradshaw of Flinders University, in Australia.

Bradshaw and his team have worked out that the use of such gadgets could, over the next 50 years, prevent as many as 1,063 Australians from being attacked by sharks.

The scientists developed models using population growth statistics as well as data on shark attacks from the past 120...