South Africa: Shark Deterrent Device May Cut Attacks By 60%

24 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Shaun Smillie

There are a number of personal electronic deterrents already on the market, and they have become small enough to fit on to scuba tanks, surfboards or attached to bodies.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A device the size of a cellphone could stop one of humankind's most feared predators from taking a bite out of surfers, divers and swimmers.

The device is a personal electronic deterrent and new research, published by Australia's Royal Society Open Science journal, shows it is 60% successful in preventing shark attacks.

It works by emitting a strong electric field that interferes with the shark's electro-receptive system, which the predator uses to find prey. The shark only feels this electric field when it is up close and is about to bite.

"This is kind of like chilli sauce that disrupts the attempt to bite," explains Professor Corey Bradshaw of Flinders University, in Australia.

Bradshaw and his team have worked out that the use of such gadgets could, over the next 50 years, prevent as many as 1,063 Australians from being attacked by sharks.

The scientists developed models using population growth statistics as well as data on shark attacks from the past 120...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.