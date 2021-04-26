Egypt: FM Invites Libyan Counterpart to Egypt for Consultations

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Libyan counterpart Najla El-Mangoush reviewed during a phone call on Saturday ways to promote cooperation ties between both countries.

They also probed the latest developments in Libya and the efforts under way to implement the outputs of the UN-facilitated Libyan Political Dialogue and relevant UN Security Council resolutions for Libya's stability and prosperity, Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement.

Shoukry also invited the Libyan foreign minister to visit Egypt as soon as possible to continue their consultations on the efforts needed to consolidate stability in Libya.