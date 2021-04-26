Egypt: Sisi Directs Govt to Maintain Positive Economic Indicators

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 24/04/2021 directed the government to maintain the country's positive economic indicators and restore the targeted growth rates in the coming period.

This came during his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt Tarek Amer, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Policies and Institutional Reform Ahmed Kojak, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt for Banking Stability Gamal Negm, and Deputy Governor for Monetary Stability Rami Abulnaga, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.

He added that the meeting reviewed the economic and financial indicators for the fiscal year 2020-21.

It also discussed recent positive reports on the performance of the Egyptian economy by international institutions and rating agencies, including the International Monetary Fund, Fitch Foundation, and J.P. Morgan.