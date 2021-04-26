Egypt: Sisi Directs Govt to Maintain Positive Economic Indicators

24 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 24/04/2021 directed the government to maintain the country's positive economic indicators and restore the targeted growth rates in the coming period.

This came during his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt Tarek Amer, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Policies and Institutional Reform Ahmed Kojak, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt for Banking Stability Gamal Negm, and Deputy Governor for Monetary Stability Rami Abulnaga, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.

He added that the meeting reviewed the economic and financial indicators for the fiscal year 2020-21.

It also discussed recent positive reports on the performance of the Egyptian economy by international institutions and rating agencies, including the International Monetary Fund, Fitch Foundation, and J.P. Morgan.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.