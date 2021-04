Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli underlined the importance of proceeding with efforts to settle long-term legal disputes among the ministries.

The Prime Minister made the remarks on Saturday 24/04/2021 during a meeting with Justice Minister Omar Marwan to follow up the progress realized in settling legal disputes among governmental bodies.

Marwan said more 1,000 lawsuits have been filed between government-affiliated agencies.

Such disputes are planned to be settled within a year, he added.