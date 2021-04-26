Egypt: Health Minister - Citizens Must Stick to Precautionary Measures

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed has underlined the necessity of abiding by precautionary measures in the current period.

The world is seeing a 10% increase in Covid-19 infections and the fatalities rise by 7% in the third wave of the pandemic, added Zayed at a press conference on Saturday to probe the latest developments regarding the coronavirus situation nationwide.

In Egypt, a slight increase in Covid-19 cases has been recorded in April, compared to the increasing cases worldwide, said the minister.

As April marks celebrations of the fasting holy month of Ramadan and religious feasts, she stressed the need of wearing masks and following social distancing measures.

Zayed said Egypt did not slap a full closure policy like many world countries in order to boost the wheel of production in a move meant to serve the public interests of citizens.

Speaking about Covid-19 vaccines, the minister said only 12 countries have succeeded in getting 85% of the vaccines, adding Egypt has managed to get 100 million doses.

Meanwhile, Zayed discussed the pandemic situation in Upper Egyptian governorates.

There has been a reduction in coronavirus cases in Aswan governorate, but a slight increase has been detected in Sohag governorate as far as infections are concerned.