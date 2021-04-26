Egypt: Health Minister - Citizens Must Stick to Precautionary Measures

24 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed has underlined the necessity of abiding by precautionary measures in the current period.

The world is seeing a 10% increase in Covid-19 infections and the fatalities rise by 7% in the third wave of the pandemic, added Zayed at a press conference on Saturday to probe the latest developments regarding the coronavirus situation nationwide.

In Egypt, a slight increase in Covid-19 cases has been recorded in April, compared to the increasing cases worldwide, said the minister.

As April marks celebrations of the fasting holy month of Ramadan and religious feasts, she stressed the need of wearing masks and following social distancing measures.

Zayed said Egypt did not slap a full closure policy like many world countries in order to boost the wheel of production in a move meant to serve the public interests of citizens.

Speaking about Covid-19 vaccines, the minister said only 12 countries have succeeded in getting 85% of the vaccines, adding Egypt has managed to get 100 million doses.

Meanwhile, Zayed discussed the pandemic situation in Upper Egyptian governorates.

There has been a reduction in coronavirus cases in Aswan governorate, but a slight increase has been detected in Sohag governorate as far as infections are concerned.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.