Egypt: PM - Sisi Directs to Get Largest Amount of Coronavirus Vaccines

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed to proceed with efforts to get the largest amount of coronavirus vaccines in the coming period, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said.

All funds necessary for the importation of Covid-19 vaccines have been allocated, Madbouli said during a meeting with Health Minister Hala Zayed, Presidential Adviser for Health Affairs Mohamed Awad Tageldin and a number of other senior officials.

Egypt will receive 900,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine soon, Zayed said.

The senior officials have also agreed to expeditiously complete the contracting procedures for the purchase of 10 million doses of the Russian "Sputnik V" vaccine.

Efforts are underway to contract the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Tageldin said.