Sudan: Lovers of Dr. Kobani Shocked By His Early Departure

25 April 2021
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE — Lovers of forensic doctor, poet and TV program presenter, Dr. Ali Alkobani, were shocked at his untimely death last Wednesday after a patient struggle against throat cancer. He died aged 58.

Dr. Kobani was a man of the society, stirring pleasure and joy wherever he went, a trait he kept even after he was diagnosed with cancer. His lovers used to read his thoughts (and jokes) in his column (Love and Pride), which was received with wide circulation on the social media.

Dr. Kobani was one of Sudan's most famous forensic doctors and in 1998 he founded a unit for forensic medicine in that Gulf Emirate, giving his profession a lot of luster and receiving lots of honors, thanks to his dedication and high professionalism.

Dr. Kobani was an excellent lyric writer with his verse performed by a number of Sudan's outstanding artists. He also presented a number of TV programs about the arts, sport and social issues.

Several circles both within and outside Sudan have mourned Dr. Kobani. Wrote the Emirati 'Albayan' newspaper: "God rest his noble soul in peace, Dr. Kobani had harbored a great humanitarian and intellectual value that won him the respect and appreciation of all."

"For those who knew him. Dr.Kobani had represented a distinct example of wise, faithful and firm leadership that keeps this country's and this people's interests in utmost regard," said the paper.

Ras Al Khaimah Emirate Deputy Police Chief, Brigadier Abdalla Khamis Alhadidi, has written: "Our eyes are drowning in tears and our throats are choked in grief for Dr. Kobani's departure. I have seen that in those who worked with him or befriended him, some of whom had considered him their father and others their brother. Today the UAE misses a giant who served the security, justice and forensic medicine for quarter a century. We have missed a lover of this country and its people. "

Attorney Muez Hadra has testified about the bravery of Dr. Kobani when the security of the defunct regime filed a case against some noble activists in 1992, some of whom said they were tortured. Dr. Kobani bravely confirmed the activists' claims. He gave the court a full description (in centimeters and millimeters) of signs of torture on the bodies of the activists. That was the first official report about torture in Sudan. The report was later on adopted by human rights groups and the UN in the condemnation of the National Salvation regime's behavior.

God rest Dr. Kobani's noble soul in eternal peace. Amen.

