Kenya: Comedian Blasts DP Ruto Over Meeting With Artistes

Former Churchill Show comedian Eddie Butita has lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto for sidelining comedians during his recent meeting with artistes at his Karen residence.

Butita took to social media to express his sentiment saying the meeting oerchestrated by DP Ruto was a good idea but it was badly executed.

"Leo Creatives walienda kuona Deputy President 99% were musicians Wueeh Good idea, Bad execution," tweeted Eddie Butita.

The DP hosted a group of artistes led by rapper Khaligraph Jones to discuss various issues, including the Covid-19 containment measures that are affecting artistes' daily income.

The artistes also appealed to the government to share a clear roadmap and timelines for the re-opening of the country so that they can be able to arrange their calendar of activities.

Khaligraph had earlier engaged the second in command asking him to help push for the reopening of the country.

Through his Instagram page, Khaligraph pleaded with DP Ruto to intervene on behalf of Kenyans suffering from lack of food, basic amenities and employment during the pandemic.

The DP responded asking the singer to find some time for a meeting to discuss how they can distribute food to those in the creative industry who have been hit hard by the Curfew.

- Eddie Butita (@eddiebutita) April 24, 2021