Tanzania: We Are Progressing Well On Transformation, Says Yanga

CLUB transformation procedures at Young Africans have reached a promising phase, waiting for blessings from sports governing bodies in the country before shifting the second gear, it was revealed.

Recently, the club's transformation committee under its chairman Alex Mgongolwa presented their comprehensive report to chairman of the club Mshindo Msolla on the progress they have made so far. According to Yanga's Vice Chairman of Registration Committee Hersi Said, the next stage now is to consult government's sport stakeholders who will thoroughly look into the submitted report and give out their feedback.

"We are going to consult the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), National Sports Council (NSC), Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Fair Competition Committee (FCC) and other related stakeholders.

"These will help to give us government direction on the entire issue of club transformation and how it can work out well to have an impact to both sides for the benefit of the country," Hersi wrote on his Instagram page.

He added that the club will soon organise a seminar attracting branch leaders of the club across the country who will be lectured on every step concerning transformation so that they can too provide awareness education to their branch members as to why should the club transform when they return back.

"After that, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be conducted where everything will be put openly hence realising the transformation needs," he wrote.

Also, writing on his Instagram account was the club's consultant Senzo Mazingiza who said all internal processes and protocols have been followed.

"Working in silence for inclusive outcome. Never a one man show, all stakeholders thoroughly engaged. Exciting transformation digital project underway for members and fans registration. Partnerships to be announced in the coming weeks," Senzo wrote.

Yanga already partnered with LaLiga via a Spanish club Sevilla to guide them on the right path they ought to go in order to successfully accomplish their transformation objective.

Recently, Yanga also announced working partnership with Morroco based giants Raja Casablanca where among others, the two sides will be sharing technical expertise.