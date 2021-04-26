Tanzania: Simba Heroes, Rhino Challengers Start T10 Ties With Bhang

SIMBA Heroes and Rhino Challengers have got off to a great start in the Tanzania T10 league after winning their respective opening games held yesterday at Leaders Ground in Dar es Salaam. Simba Heroes won against Chui Riders by 17 runs while Rhino Challengers punished Twiga Masters by 15 runs.

The results have given Simba command in the league with two points and an average of 1.70 net run rates. At the second are Rhino Challengers who have pocketed two points as well with an average of 1.50 net run rates. Twiga Masters are third without points but collected 1.50 net run rate and at the bottom are Chui Riders with -1.70 net run rates.

On the first day of the competition Rhino Challengers made an opening of Tanzania T10 league, punishing Twiga Masters by 15 runs. It was an entertaining game for both teams, displaying a classy performance to a crowd that appeared in Leaders. Twiga Masters won the toss and elected to bat. In the first innings Rhino Challengers pocketed 114, dropping three wickets in 10 overs, placing them at the best place to win the game.

Twiga Masters stepped in to bat in the second innings, but their efforts could have not given them a win as they recorded 99 runs of five in 10 overs. In the end Sanjay Bom of Rhino Challengers was named player of the match after collecting two wickets and 30 runs in 15 balls with an average 200 striking rate.

After the opening game, Simba Heroes came second in the ground and smashed Chui Riders by 17 runs. Chui won the toss and elected to bowl. Simba collected 109 runs in two of 10 overs, a gap which was not recovered by Chui Riders in their innings. Chui recorded 92 runs in five of 10 overs.

Jatin Darji of Simba Heroes emerged player of the match after winning a wicket and 60 runs in 36 balls with an average 166.7 striking rate. TCA Communication Officer, Atif Salim told Daily News that the lists of selected teams and players are based on the individual statistical performance recorded in the previous leagues.

"We have made the teams and the selections of these 90 players based on their respective performance," He further noted that the players involved are from divisions A and B while some are from Division C league.

"We have selected players from divisions A and Division B in particular. There are some young stars who are playing in Division C, who have been doing well and they have been selected to participate in this league." Salim added, the league expects to be fast and entertaining in order to pull a large audience, considering it is the shortest cricket format compared to others.

"This is a very new format it is a 10 overs format. The shortest format for any cricket matches." "It is an entertaining cricket format; the game will be very fast compared to the other format, the long format which is the test cricket and the one day. It is even faster than the T-20 format."

"This is just to bring more entertainment and crowd because the game is very short and it ends in one and half an hour. It is more of an attraction for the audience." The league involves six teams whereby Tembo Rangers will today face Buffalo Gladiators.

Simba Heroes will also step on the ground to face Twiga Masters. This league will climax on May 4th.