Tanzania: Tanesco Donates Medical Tools to Bombo Hospital

26 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Cheji Bakari

TANZANIA Electricity Supply Company (Tanesco) has donated 4m/- worth of Medical equipment to Bombo Regional Hospital. The support, which is part of the state-owned corporation's social corporate responsibility, will be channeled towards the facelift of the medical facility's Paediatric unit.

Handing over the donation to Bombo hospital management, Tanesco Chief Legal Counsel who doubles as the company's Advocate Amosi Ndegi said the donation is part of company's social corporate responsibility. The donated items include respiratory system treating equipment, masks, thermometers and four pediatric laryngoscopes.

"The company values the need of sharing with the community the little we have, particularly the children," said Mr Ndegi, who also represented the firm's Managing Director in the event.

In her rejoinder, the medical facility's Nursing Officer in Charge who also heads the Nursing and Midwifery Department Beatrice Rimoy expressed her gratitude to the state-owned company, noting that it would restore smiles among children suffering from respiratory problems.

"This support means a lot to us, being mindful that children under the age of 10 continue to grapple with respiratory related cases," she said.

On her part, Bombo Regional Hospital Paediatric Unit Head Dr Tumaini Mchihiyo said the donation will help the medical facility address challenges facing premature infants. Acute respiratory infection (ARI) is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality in the world, and especially in low-resource countries.

Pneumonia results in approximately two million deaths per year in children less than five years of age, which represents 19 per cent of deaths among children less than five years of age worldwide that are concentrated in Africa and Southeast Asia.

