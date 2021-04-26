South Africa: Dr No - Inspector-General Setlhomamaru Dintwe, Silent Sentinel Who Stood His Ground Against State Capture

analysis

Dintwe has, in his career so far, stared down former president Zuma, Bheki Cele, Ayanda Dlodlo, Bongani Bongo, Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula, Arthur Fraser and Busisiwe Mkhwebane - and lived to tell the tale.

After his selection in 2016 as the preferred candidate for the long-vacant and crucial civilian oversight position of the Inspector General of Intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe described himself as a "hunter who hunted others".

To do this, he told Parliament's intelligence committee back then, "you have to become a snake that eats other snakes".

And here we are five years later at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture where Dintwe was finally able to clinically set out the vicious and determined nature of the den of vipers he had been appointed to oversee during the peak State Capture years of the Zuma era.

He has also, with the vast powers of oversight bestowed upon his independent office, an inside view of the State Security Agency and attempts at sidelining perceived obstacles to...