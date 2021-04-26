Sudan: Selected Poem - Rhapsody On Arrival in the Mountain City

25 April 2021
SudaNow (Khartoum)
Khartoum — Mohamed Najeeb Mohamed Ali is one of the Sudanese important contemporary poets. He is well known of his patriotic poetry, love songs and songs for peace.

He had published six poetry collections; some of his verse translated into English and German.

Ali was born in the locality of Argo, the Northern State, in 1953.

He had graduated from the Philosophical Studies Section, Faculty of Arts, Cairo University- Khartoum Branch in 1979.

Following is an example of his poems translated from Arabic by Mr. Alsir Khidir:

Rhapsody on Arrival in the Mountain City

I

To you I will reveal this:

My child-knife penetrates the clay pain,

Absorbs the tourist's language

How I have sought protection from uncertainty and clarity.

My adoration is no longer a sea or a flower,

My mother land is no longer a tree.

II

He who suspects my waking

I ignore him

Believing strongly in the letters

The glowing flame over corn, in the spear,

The mountain, banner and the shadow,

He who raises his eyes

In the face of a paralyzed passion.

III

Who would hide flowers and their names from you?

Who would be the guard and the fire?

The lightening curled on itself

In the inclination of grass,

Broke open the virginity of silence and vanished

IV

I long for the rendezvous

In my dreams in courtyards of love

My star is blessed with this togetherness

With promises of a winter harvest.

The sand edge quivered

In the body of the water

The flower has more than one name

V

Ascending through the growing chambers of the heart.

O blood-stained lyre of night,

He that plays

Is seized if.

