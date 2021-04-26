Liberia: Deputy Speaker Increases Infrastructure Development in Grand Kru County - Lights Up Six Communities

Grand Kru County — In a consistent effort to improving the living condition of citizens of Grand Kru, Deputy Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa commits himself to Infrastructural development and increasing access to basic social services in District #2, Grand Kru County.

Last Friday, Niplai and Allawala Cities in Niplakpo and Dweken in Jloh and Forkpoh Statutory Districts were lighted with 45 solar streets light. Citizens of those communities joyfully thanked the Deputy Speaker having witness street light in their towns for the first time in 37 years.

Prior to the lighting of Niplakpo and Dweken; Buah Geeken, Chenwriken, Worpluken and Tarken were previously lighted on Wednesday April 21, 2021.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Niplai, Niplai City Major Oliver Trueh described the "light" as "God's sent", lauded Cllr Koffa, and urged him to intervene in the retirement of his people, by ensuring that they receive their just benefits or be reinstated.

Students in Niplakpo, including Jeremiah Williams, 17 years old, said the light will help them in their studies, especially during this 3rd period fill with academic works.

Students Miatta Wreh and James Chea, both of the Dweken United Methodist School, hailed the Deputy Speaker for the gesture and argued that lights were planted for the student populace because they needed them most, while students Anthony Wesseh and Nancy Freeman of the SS Chie Public School consented to their fellow students with nods.

In continuation to lighten up process, Deputy Speaker committed to give five solar streets light to Buah SS Gessanken, 10 streets light to Sasstown Norkia and 20 solar streets light for Betu and Nifu. In an effort to increase access to save drinking water, he also among other things committed to either rehabilitate or erect new handpumps in 21 out of the 25 communities he toured up to Saturday.

In December, the Grand Kru District #2 lawmaker is expected to break grounds for the construction of townhalls in Jeboken, Jlateken and Nifu; renovate the SS Gessanken- Wloloken Bridge, assess the Woloken Bridge for rehabilitation, provide six bundle of zincs for the roofing of the Jebokens townhall and rehabilitate the roads leading from the town to main road as well as provide stipends for 102 volunteer teachers across the District.

In the area of education, the Deputy Speaker donated over 90 bags of cement for the renovation of schools, and committed to install 12 handpumps, provide 450 rubber chairs, and

Provide photocopiers, printers and solar panels for electricity in schools in Dweken, Betu, Nifu and Bolloh Jlateken.

In an effort to make the health sector effective, meeting up with the medical needs of the people, the Deputy Speaker donated one drum of fuel to the Buah Health Center and commit to giving monthly fuel among others as well as committed to funding the operations of Buah Jlateken and Bolloh Doeswen Clinics.

In the area of agriculture, the Deputy Speaker has appointed Mr. Rabasco T. Chie as Grand Kru County District #2 Agriculture Officer, dubbed 'District Agriculture Officer.'

Mr. Chie earned a Bsc in Agriculture with emphasis on agronomy (crops productions) from Tubman University, and over the years he has plantains and vegetables farms.

Mr. Chie will be responsible to establish and manage or supervise the District Representative farms in Taybue and in other areas, as well as monitor, evaluate and coordinate all farms on the District. He will also create an amicable and professional relationship with the County Agriculture Officer, make an annual report to the concerned authorities among others.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, April 27, the Grand Kru County District #2 lawmaker will present his 3rd Annual Report in Barforwin, Bolloh Statutory District, and thereafter continue his citizens' engagements.

Accordingly, during the annual report, citizens are expected to represent each of the six statutory districts, to include the district superintendents, commissioners, Paramount Chiefs, women representatives and youth representatives. The district superintendent in consultation with the County Superintendent will select the remaining delegates. Others delegates anticipated to attend the annual report will include the local county authority and officials of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), among others.

This year's report cataloged achievements of Representative Cllr. Fonati Koffa over the years as Grand Kru District #2 lawmakers. The report is expected to also outline challenges during the three years period as the agent of the district. The theme of this year's report is: "Three years of success and challenges."

It may be recalled, the 2018 Annual Constituency Report was delivered in Geeken, Buah Statutory District, while the 2019 Annual Constituency Report was presented through mass media, the Poponebo Newspaper and Radio Ahteenah 102.5 and on his Official Facebook Page, because of the deadly COVID 19 pandemic. The Covid-19 global death toll marked yet another grim milestone, taking more than million lives.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker will climax his constituency visit by serving as Guest Speaker at the 2021 Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Congress on Monday, May 3, in Barclayville, Grand Kru County.

This will be the second time for Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa to serve as guest speaker during the PUL congress.

It may be recalled, in 2020 at the auditorium of the University of Liberia, Cllr. Koffa, cautioned Liberian journalists to remain the pacesetter and plays a "significantly important role in the society."