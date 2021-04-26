Nigeria: Dutch University Under Fire for 'Discriminating Against' Degrees From African Universities

The school recently said a Bachelor's degree from an African country "is not enough to secure admissions for its Master's degree programme".

The School of Business in Amsterdam University, Netherlands, has come under criticism for "devaluing" bachelor degrees from Africa, apart from South Africa and Ghana.

The school recently said a Bachelor's degree from an African country "is not enough to secure admissions for its Master's degree programme".

For eligibility, applicants with an African bachelor's degree (except for South-Africa and Ghana) will need a bachelor's degree and a Master's degree in the field of economics and business, an information on its web page read.

"Information for students with an African bachelor's degree. An African bachelor's degree is generally the equivalent of 2 years of academic education in the Netherlands."

'Discriminatory'

The controversial requirement has, however, been tagged discriminatory and an attempt to undermine the capabilities and potentials of Africans in academics.

A Nigerian and former assistant professor at the university, Michael Eze, described the usage of "African Degree" as an abuse of the African pedigree.

"Shame on you Amsterdam University Business School! First, Africa is not a country! There's nothing like an 'African Degree'.

"Second, the sheer arrogance of epistemic superiority is an intellectual fraud! I used the so-called "African degree" to get a PhD from Cambridge! This universal discrimination is racist!!!" he wrote on Facebook.

Polly Pallister-Wilkins, an assistant professor in international relations and conflict resolution and governance in Amsterdam University also called out the school on Twitter.

"Errrr hello @UvA_Amsterdam maybe you can answer what this is doing on the webpage of the Business School? What pray tell is an 'African' bachelor's degree? And how did you come to such a descriptor from assessing the university offerings of... *checks notes* ... 54 countries."

Errrr hello @UvA_Amsterdam maybe you can answer what this is doing on the webpage of the Business School?

What pray tell is an 'African' bachelor's degree? And how did you come to such a descriptor from assessing the university offerings of... *checks notes* ... 54 countries. https://t.co/eVhLYxL4I2

- Polly Pallister-Wilkins (@PollyWilkins) April 23, 2021

Furaha Asani, a PhD holder in the United Kingdom, also questioned the generalisation in the description of an African degree.

"My bff (best friend) brought this to my attention and I'm really wondering what an 'African bachelor's degree' is? And what evaluation gave rise to the confidence in this generalisation? Interesting."

My bff brought this to my attention and I'm really wondering what an "African bachelor's degree" is? And what evaluation gave rise to the confidence in this generalisation? Interesting. pic.twitter.com/GD221o91Rs

- Furaha Asani (@DrFuraha_Asani) April 23, 2021

Another Twitter user, Tracy Kadessa, alleged that it is a move targeted at discouraging International students from Africa.

"I find that Netherlands and Denmark have "polite" racism and this is one of the ways they do it, to discourage a certain group of international students because they're trying so hard not to have immigrants from the dark continent."

I find that Netherlands and Denmark have "polite" racism and this is one of the ways they do it, to discourage a certain group of international students because they're trying so hard not to have immigrants from the dark continent

- Tracy Kadessa (@kadesatracy) April 23, 2021

"Patronising characterises the attitude nicely.

#Africa should be intensifying her efforts to sharpen the quality of what we produce. We need to aim to be the "standard". The world should look to our universities were research and academic excellence is concerned. We can do this," another user, MP_Author tweeted.

Patronising characterises the attitude nicely.#Africa should be intensifying her efforts to sharpen the quality of what we produce. We need to aim to be the "standard". The world should look to our universities were research and academic excellence is concerned. We can do this.

- Maruping Phepheng (@MP_Author) April 24, 2021

Apology, 'retraction'

However, Marja Meer, a spokesperson of the school told PREMIUM TIMES that the information on the school's website was incorrect, then apologised for the 'inaccuracies'.

"Thank you for bringing to our attention that there are inaccuracies on our master's programme website. The information that is currently there, is indeed incorrect. We deeply regret this and will amend it as soon as possible," Ms Meer said in response to the email enquiry sent by our reporter.

Meanwhile, in the amended version of the information on its website, the school gave an obscure explanation on how a bachelor's degree obtained in certain African countries differs but did not rescind its earlier stance.

The only difference, when compared to the previous post, is that the school failed to name specific African countries whose Bachelor's degrees guarantee a direct entry to its programme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While it explained the major difference between the Dutch system of higher education and other international systems of higher education, it was silent on the superiority of some "African degrees".

"The most important difference is that in the Netherlands we uphold a difference between a university of applied sciences and a research university, like the University of Amsterdam.

"In order to be eligible for an academic master's degree at our research university (the majority are one-year Master programmes), all students, both Dutch and international, need to have completed an academic bachelor's degree from a research university.

"In general, although this differs per country, a bachelor's degree obtained in certain countries on the African continent does give direct entry to a programme at the Amsterdam University of Applied Science.

"However, depending per country, a completed bachelor's degree (with the exception of some countries where they offer 5- or 6- year bachelor's degrees) does not give direct entry to one of our academic Master programmes at our research university. Usually, an additional completed master's degree in the field of economics and/or business is needed for direct entry," it said.

For further clarifications, the school advised prospective applicants "to consult the country specific details on Nuffic, the Dutch organisation for internationalisation in education in the Netherlands".