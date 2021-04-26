Zimbabwe: Nash TV Bows to Public Pressure - Surrenders Artists' Copyrights

26 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Local online telecast, Nash TV has bowed to public pressure and relinquished all its copyrights over music it produced for artists after an 'exploitative' contract leaked drawing criticism from netizens.

In a leaked contract, artists were made to surrender all their rights over their music content to the collective Nash Group in exchange for promotions, video shoot, and interviews.

However, the contract valid from the date signed to infinity steered a backlash from many who felt the deal was exploitative to upcoming artists who are desperate for exposure and an income.

In a statement Sunday, Nash TV, which is an entertainment subsidiary the Nash Holdings, said in future it would publish its company financial statements to public scrutiny as proof that it had not benefited from the contracts.

"We have always considered ourselves a platform by the people, for the people and for that reason we value public views and feedback to the work we do.

"Due to the public outcry concerning some of our contracts with artists, we have taken it upon ourselves to release all the copyrights to Color Vibes videos, Hotspot Vibes and Live Shows that we have done.

"Any artist, who recorded with us and wants to claim the copyright to their song, should feel free to do that.

"The leaked contract was designed to give the company maximum protection especially after paying the artists the agreed figure for the music or video in full.

Nash TV added that stakeholders of the entertainment industry will be roped in as the company drafts new contracts that protect both the artists and company.

"Going forward we are working on a new contract and we will reach out to all arts stakeholders, critics included so that we come up with a contract which seeks to protect not only ourselves but the artist as well. We will have the contract debates live on air until we come up with a solid win win contract.

We are also opening our financials to public scrutiny and these will demonstrate that as Nash Group we have not made any profits from Nashtv," reads part of the statement.

Nash TV is popularly known for its Color Vibes and Hot Spot shows which started running last year.

Top local musicians including Poptain, Holy Ten, Jah Master, Andy Muridzo, Mambo Dhuterere have featured on the online channel that also churned out some hit tracks, Hello Mwari, Fadza Mutengi and many others.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.