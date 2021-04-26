Mauritius: Prime Minister Announces Second Phase of Reopening

press release

As from 01 May to 01 June 2021, if the current situation does not worsen, the country will shift into the second phase of reopening, whereby more activities will be allowed. As from 01 may 2021, at 06 00 hrs, Work Access Permits will not be required and no alphabetical order will be applied which imply the gradual uplifting of the current lockdown.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement, this evening, in a televised address to the Nation, announcing that individual outdoor activities, opticians, dentists and medical services, as well as market fairs will all be able to operate, while observing strict sanitary protocols.

Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that citizens have showed a great sense of responsibility to the second wave of COVID-19, which has resulted in a decrease in local positive cases. Nonetheless, he cautioned, all precautionary and sanitary measures must thoroughly be observed.

Moreover, the Prime Minister emphasised that Government's strategy of imposing some Red Zones has been fruitful as it enabled concerned authorities to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He commended the work of the medical and laboratory personnel. Their experience since the last lockdown, and the experience from the contact tracing team, have yielded positive results and have helped to enhance the process, he added.

With regard to the number of PCR tests being carried out daily, the Prime Minister pointed out that it has increased from some 125 last year to up to 5 000 in 2021. He also acknowledged that the quarantine period is strict but has yielded expected results.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also expressed his deepest condolences to families of those who have passed away during the lockdown period and recalled that a Fact Finding Committee has been set up to enquire into the recent demise of dialysis patients at the New Souillac Hospital.

Each and every one must remain vigilant, appeals PM

Every citizen, he stated, must adapt to the new way of living and an appeal is made to all citizens' unity, solidarity and cooperation. We must all work hand in hand so as to eradicate the spread of COVID-19 virus. Government's priority, he said, remains our children's and the country's interest.

Furthermore, he underlined that each and every one must still be vigilant as the coronavirus can still be spread in the community. As such, some activities and access to public places will still be prohibited, such as; public or private gatherings with more than 10 persons; access to beaches; and socio-cultural activities.

Government's priorities, according to the Prime Minister, include carrying on the vaccination campaign, allowing people to resume work and children to go back to school.