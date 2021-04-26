Sudan Sovereignty Council Discuss 'Deeply-Rooted' Chadian Relations

N'djamena — Member of the Sudan's Sovereignty Council, El Tahir Hajar, affirmed that Sudan and Chad are linked by "deeply-rooted relations" during a meeting with the staff of the Sudanese Embassy in Chad yesterday.

He also said that Sudanese institutions are "keen to consolidate relations" between Khartoum and N'Djamena, following the death of President Idriss Déby, who died on Monday, reportedly from wounds sustained in combat.

The meeting focused on developments of the situation in Chad. The embassy has an important role to play in bolstering ties between the two countries, said Hajar.

Funeral

The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan attended the funeral of Déby on Friday, accompanied by Foreign Minister El Miriam El Sadig El Mahdi, Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim, Sovereignty Council Secretary General Mohamed El Gali, and Hajar.

During the funeral, El Burhan discussed the security situation in Chad with French President Emmanuel Macron. According to Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the meeting discussed Sudan's contribution to stability in Chad and the upcoming Paris Conference in May.

Earlier this week, the TSC mourned the death of the Chadian leader and eulogised him, citing "the many great roles he had assumed in boosting the fraternal relations between Sudan and Chad", also praising Déby's "efforts for realising peace in Sudan and his effective contributions in serving the issues of the African continent".