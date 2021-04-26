South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Lead Freedom Day Celebrations

26 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday lead the 2021 National Freedom Day celebrations in Botshabelo, Free State.

This year's Freedom Day celebrations will be held under the theme, 'The year of Charlotte Maxeke: The meaning of freedom under COVID-19'.

This year's commemoration marks 27 years of freedom and democracy since South Africa's first non-racial democratic elections in 1994.

The elections marked the advent of democracy after nearly four centuries of colonialism and apartheid.

The President's programme will commence with the official opening and a tour of the Charlotte Maxeke Treatment Centre, followed by the formal programme, where the President will address the nation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.