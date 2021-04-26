South Africa: Siu Welcomes Arrest of Businessman in Eskom Corruption Case

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the arrest of Michael Lomas by the United Kingdom authorities in connection with Eskom's R745 million Kusile power station corruption case.

The businessman's arrest brings to five the number of people arrested in relation to the alleged crimes.

Lamos is expected to join his co-accused, former Eskom executives Abram Masango and France Hlakudi, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana and Tubular Construction Chief Executive Officer Antonio Trindade in court on 1 June 2021, when the matter returns to court.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the arrests follow an intensive investigation conducted by the SIU at Eskom which uncovered evidence pointing to criminal action against the five accused.

"The evidence as required by SIU Act, was referred to the National Prosecuting Authority and also to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) for further attention. In 2018 the SIU was directed in terms of Proclamation R11 of 2018, to investigate the procurement of or contracting for services by Eskom and payments that were made in respect thereof.

"The SIU is working closely with the NPA and Hawks in this regard and we will continue to work together to ensure that all role players identified through our investigations in the alleged crimes are held accountable. The SIU investigation in Eskom is yet to be concluded," Kganyago said on Friday.

Fraud and corruption allegations may be reported via the following platforms: siu@whistleblowing.co.za / Hotline: 0800 037 774.