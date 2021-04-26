Kenya Prisons Inch Closer to Africa Clubs Championships Semis

26 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samuel Gacharira

In Kelibia, Tunisia

Kenyan champions Kenya Prisons Sunday bounced back to winning ways thrashing home side KO Kelibia in straight sets (25-21,25-21,25-20) to move to second place in Pool "A" with seven points, one behind leaders CS Sfaxien of Tunisia at the ongoing Africa Clubs Championship.

Lydia Maiyo, Meldine Sande and skipper Prackcides Agala were impressive for Prisons who now only need a win of any kind against Wolaita Sodo University on Monday to proceed to the last four.

"This match was very important for us. It was our gateway to the semifinals and I'm happy with the performance of the girls though not very convincing.

"We knew they were not very strong but they actually surprised us. They played better than us but we're more experienced and I'm happy we won. We need to work on reception and display a better game in the semi-finals," said Lungaho.

Monday fixtures

ASEC Mimosas (Côte d'Ivoire) v National Alcohol (Ethiopia) 12pm

Pipeline (Kenya) v Carthage (Tunisia) 2pm

Prisons (Kenya) v Wolaita Sodo University (Ethiopia) 4pm

AS Douanes (Burkina Faso) v Customs (Nigeria) 6pm

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) v KO Kelibia (Tunisia) 10.30pm

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

