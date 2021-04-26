Kenya: Timbe - I Am Still Not At My Best

26 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Harambee Satrs winger Ayub Timbe Masika was delighted after contributing an assist in Vissel Kobe's 1-1 draw against hosts Kashima Antlers in the J1 League in front of 10,223 fans on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Kenyan international spoke to Nation Sport after providing the final pass that resulted in Kyogo Furuhashi scoring the opening goal in the 28th minute.

"Getting into the starting line-up for the first time and then providing an assist is definitely a boost and good feeling as well," he began.

"I'm still to settle in the team so this contribution gives me more confidence. It has boosted my morale for the next game on Saturday and I'm looking forward to better results for the team and as a player."

Playing his third match after being used as a substitute against Shonan Bellmare and Tokushima Vortis, Masika picked up the ball a yard inside his own half.

He dribbled into the opponent's half, making four touches before providing a defence-splitting through pass to Furuhashi. The Japanese forward calmly looped to the right of an on-rushing Yuya Oki into an empty net in the 28th minute.

Fans had proposed to coach Atsuhiro Miura a partnership of Masika-Furuhashi in his 4-4-2 formation after being impressed by his work rate in matches against Shonan and Tokushima where he was given the last 24 minutes. They could not have asked for more as the two teamed up well for the opening goal.

Masika had another chance in the 39th minute when he swang a shot inside the box with his left foot that went wide. He did not play any part in the second half after being rested before the second half started and his place taken by Daiju Sasaki.

Kashima leveled the scores through Ayase Ueda just after the hour mark. Masika tweeted after the match saying he is still not at his best. "One assist... 75 percent charged," said Masika, who joined Vissel Kobe early last month.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.