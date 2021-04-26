Kenya: Timbe - I Am Still Not At My Best

Harambee Satrs winger Ayub Timbe Masika was delighted after contributing an assist in Vissel Kobe's 1-1 draw against hosts Kashima Antlers in the J1 League in front of 10,223 fans on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Kenyan international spoke to Nation Sport after providing the final pass that resulted in Kyogo Furuhashi scoring the opening goal in the 28th minute.

"Getting into the starting line-up for the first time and then providing an assist is definitely a boost and good feeling as well," he began.

"I'm still to settle in the team so this contribution gives me more confidence. It has boosted my morale for the next game on Saturday and I'm looking forward to better results for the team and as a player."

Playing his third match after being used as a substitute against Shonan Bellmare and Tokushima Vortis, Masika picked up the ball a yard inside his own half.

He dribbled into the opponent's half, making four touches before providing a defence-splitting through pass to Furuhashi. The Japanese forward calmly looped to the right of an on-rushing Yuya Oki into an empty net in the 28th minute.

Fans had proposed to coach Atsuhiro Miura a partnership of Masika-Furuhashi in his 4-4-2 formation after being impressed by his work rate in matches against Shonan and Tokushima where he was given the last 24 minutes. They could not have asked for more as the two teamed up well for the opening goal.

Masika had another chance in the 39th minute when he swang a shot inside the box with his left foot that went wide. He did not play any part in the second half after being rested before the second half started and his place taken by Daiju Sasaki.

Kashima leveled the scores through Ayase Ueda just after the hour mark. Masika tweeted after the match saying he is still not at his best. "One assist... 75 percent charged," said Masika, who joined Vissel Kobe early last month.