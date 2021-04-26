Kenya Pipeline Left With Mountain to Climb After Five-Set Thriller Loss

In Kelibia, Tunisia

Customs Services of Nigeria pulled the biggest upset of the Africa Clubs Championships so far edging Kenya Pipeline 3-2 (20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 15-11) in a thrilling encounter here at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia.

The result leaves Pool "B" wide open with Pipeline second with 10 points, Carthage are top with 12 points while Customs are third with eight points.

Pipeline need to pick at least a point from Carthage to seal a place in the semi-finals while Customs must get three points from Burkina Faso's AS Douanes in their last Pool "B" matches on Monday.

"It was a bad day for my players, they started with tension as early as the first set making silly mistakes. It worsened when Atuka got injured. This team has a lot of love and trust for Atuka such that she is injured, the team flops all of a sudden," observed Gitau.

On a day when Pipeline lost key player Trizah Atuka to injury, a scrappy display from the Oilers saw Customs recover to level the game 1-1. Pipeline had a slow start to the game but managed to scrape through and win the first set 25-20.

But there was no respite in the second set after Atuka injured her knee with Pipeline leading 4-2.

Tebla Simiyu replaced her but Customs capitalized on Atuka's absence to lead 8-5 at the first technical timeout.

Gitau summoned Rose Magoi and Winnie Odhiambo from the bench but Customs stretched their lead to 16-12 at the second technical timeout. Two powerful attacks from Helen Umeh and Mnoruja Toshukwu saw Customs win the set 25-18.

Customs led by Umeh, Toshukwu and Ikhiede Francisca picked from where they left from as Gitau replaced Simiyu with Ruth Jepngetich. The Nigerians led 8-7 and 16-13 before Umeh took them to 22-17 with two consecutive spikes through the middle.

Toshukwu sealed the set at 25-20 to place the underdogs in good stead of claiming maximum points. Again, Customs started well leading 8-2 and went further ahead at 18-13.

Gitau's move to send Sinaida into the fray in place of Jepngetich worked as they rallied to level the scores at 24-24. Magoi's block handed the Oilers a lifeline as they won 26-24 to set up the decider.

Despite putting up a spirited fight, Pipeline trailed 8-3 at the change of sides and were undone by inexperience and a glaring lack of leadership on court to lose 15-11.

"I was with them when she (Atuka) got the major injury in Kapsabet and they flopped, they could not do anything. This morning they showed me the same. I think my team is weak at heart. That action of the injury happening in their presence is what affects them," noted Gitau.

Atuka left the arena limping and it's highly likely that Pipeline will miss her services against Tunisian giants Carthage. However, a bullish Gitau insists they are still in good stead of proceeding to the semis.

"I am an experienced coach and I know what to do so that they can survive again. We have a better set aggregate than Customs so tomorrow I'm coming to fight so that we can win some sets or even the match," said Gitau.

"My target is to beat Carthage. I believe in my team and I might even win 3-0. Carthage is not a strong team, it's not! If all teams like Al Ahly were here and Kenyan teams had their national team players, could we count Carthage? I'm coming here to beat Carthage so we become number one in the pool," he underlined.